Ukrainian troops attacked the Tuapse Oil Refinery, Russian air defense systems, missiles, and drones

On the night of April 16, SBU, the UAV Forces, the Special Operations Forces (SOF), and the Defense Ministryʼs GUR attacked the Tuapse Oil Refinery and the Tuapse Port in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Babelʼs sources in the Security Service.

The Tuapse Refinery processes up to 12 million tons of crude oil per year. This plant produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and raw materials for petrochemicals.

The only production complex with it is the oil terminal at the port of Tuapse, which was also attacked by Ukrainian drones. The complex belongs to the Russian state company “Rosneft”.

The impact damaged deep-sea oil tankers, pipeline infrastructure, and tanks of the marine terminal and refinery tank farm. A major fire broke out after the hits. The 50N6E multifunctional radar station was also hit. The extent of the damage is being determined.

The Defense Forces also attacked:

the Bastion coastal missile system in the area of concentration of the tactical group of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol;

air defense assets in the occupied territories: the Buk-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in Bahativka (Zaporizhzhia), the “Pantsyr” anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Feodosia, as well as the “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system in Vodiane (Donetsk region);

drone control points near Verbove in Zaporizhzhia and Hola Prystan in Kherson region;

manpower and a command post in the Donetsk region.

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