On the night of April 28, Ukrainian troops struck the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

A fire is ongoing on its territory, the extent of the damage is being clarified. Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels wrote that the plantʼs tanks were on fire.

The Tuapse refinery is the only one on Russia’s Black Sea coast. It processes up to 12 million tons of oil per year and is owned by state-owned Rosneft. Ukraine has attacked it three times in recent weeks, most recently on the night of April 20. Then Ukraine destroyed 24 tanks and damaged four.

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The port of Tuapse, where the plant is located, was also hit by new sanctions in the European Unionʼs 20th sanctions package, which the EU Council approved on April 23.