Ukrainian military again attacked the seaport of Tuapse and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and struck a refinery in Perm.

SBU reported this.

The facilities were raided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR), and the UAV Forces. The oil terminal and the Tuapse Oil Refinery provide a link between the production, processing, and export of Russian oil. The refineryʼs capacity is about 12 million tons of oil per year. In addition, it is the only oil refinery in Russia on the Black Sea coast.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the oil and fuel mixture in the tanks.

Also in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian drones attacked the Perm refinery for the third time. The General Staff confirms damage to the AVT-4 primary oil processing unit and a fire on the plantʼs territory.

Yesterday, Ukrainian units confirmed that they attacked the “Orsknefteorgsintez” oil refinery in Orsk, and the SBU drones struck one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation — “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” — located in the Perm region.

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