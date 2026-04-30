Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Orsk (Russia) and Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters

Ukrainian units attacked the “Orsknefteorgsintez” oil refinery in Orsk and Russian Mi-28 and Mi-17 helicopters in the Voronezh region.

The information is confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Orsknaftoorgsintez” produces over 30 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel. Its capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. A fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

Ukrainian military also struck a Russian “Tor-M2” anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region, an artillery brigade command post in the Luhansk region, and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.