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Ukrainian military strikes facilities of one of the main developers of Russian drones

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Ukrainian units attacked the facilities of the Russian Special Purpose Center "BARS-Sarmat" in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russians manufacture drones, ground robotic complexes, and communications equipment.

This was reported by the 413th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Reid".

The deployment point and workshops were under the sights.

The BARS-Sarmat Center is a key facility within the Russian Federationʼs unmanned systems forces, which brings together professional Russian fighters and engineers to develop and test drones, electronic warfare systems, and robotics.

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