The Navy attacked Russian ships guarding the Kerch Bridge. There are dead and injured

On the night of April 30, the Ukrainian Navy struck Russian warships in the Kerch Strait.

This was reported by the Navy press service.

The strike damaged the Russian FSB patrol boat "Sobol" and the anti-sabotage boat "Grachonok". There are dead and injured, but the Navy does not specify their number.

These boats are key vessels of the Coast Guard, Border Guard Service of the FSB and the Russian Navy, which are used to guard the Kerch Bridge and combat saboteurs.

The Sverdlovsk Explosives Plant in Dzerzhinsk (Russia) was also under attack that night.

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