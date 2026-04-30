The SBU drones hit one of Russiaʼs largest refineries

For the second time in two days, SBU struck Russiaʼs oil infrastructure in the Perm region.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

This time, drones attacked one of the largest refineries in the country — “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” — located more than 1 500 km from Ukraine. The AVT-4 unit, a key unit for primary oil processing, was hit. After the attack, the atmospheric and vacuum columns caught fire, which could actually disable the unit.

This enterprise is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation (capacity — about 13 million tons per year) and provides fuel to both the civilian sector and the army.

The Perm linear production and dispatching station, which supplies oil to the plant, was also attacked again. The day before, it had already been attacked by the SBU drones — today new fire centers were recorded there.

This night, the Ukrainian Navy struck Russian warships in the Kerch Strait area.

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