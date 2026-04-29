The UAV Forces hit two Russian helicopters

The UAV Forces struck two Russian helicopters: a multi-purpose Mi-17 and an attack Mi-28.

This was reported by the UAV commander Robert "Madyar" Brodi.

Four helicopters were refueling at an airstrip in the Voronezh region, 150 kilometers from the front line. Drones hit the rear center of the engine bays of two of them, missing the rotor blades. At least one Russian helicopter maintenance specialist was killed.

Кадр з відео МАДЯР / Telegram

The operation was carried out by pilots of combined crews of the 429th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Achilles" and the 43rd separate artillery brigade. It was prepared jointly with the "Alpha" of SBU.