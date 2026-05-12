Ukraine proposes “airport ceasefire” with Russia and counts on EU help

Ukraine invites Europe to participate in the resumption of peace talks with Russia, starting with a mutual cessation of attacks on airports on both sides.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in a comment to Politico.

"We probably need a new role for Europe in our peace efforts. Maybe we will try to achieve a so-called airport truce," Sybiha noted.

The proposal would require the parties to refrain from striking airports. Sybiha believes Putin could join such an agreement as Russian airports, including “Sheremetyevo” in Moscow and “Pulkovo” in St. Petersburg, are increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian long-range strikes.

"Perhaps our European allies, by creating a platform or a special group, could discuss [an ʼairport ceasefireʼ]," Sybiha said, adding that President Volodymyr Zelensky has already discussed the idea with some European leaders.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister emphasized that Ukraine is not proposing that Europe replace the United States in the negotiations. According to him, this should be a complementary direction, not an alternative one.

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA

The first direct trilateral negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Their main topic was the possible terms for ending the war, but the negotiators did not achieve any concrete results.

The next round of negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the United States. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level.

At the same time, they agreed on the first exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

After that, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States held peace talks in Geneva on February 17-18. Zelensky said at the time that the military had almost agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire, but there had been no progress on the issues of territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The latest round of trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 26. Particular attention was focused on the economic bloc and long-term support mechanisms for Ukraine.

In early April, Zelensky said he had invited the American delegation to come to Kyiv for talks at the level of technical groups. This format is an alternative to the trilateral meeting with the participation of Russia, which cannot yet be held due to the war in the Middle East.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.