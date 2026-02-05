The second trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded. The head of the Ukrainian delegation Umerov spoke about the results

The second negotiations involving representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi (UAE) ended on February 5.

This was reported by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.

According to him, the discussions were "constructive in nature" and focused on ways to create conditions for achieving lasting peace.

In particular, the delegations managed to agree on the first prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

Umerov added that over the course of two days, the delegations held extensive discussions on the remaining unresolved issues, including "methods for implementing a ceasefire and monitoring the cessation of hostilities".

The delegations agreed to inform their capitals about the results of the meetings and to continue the trilateral negotiations in the coming weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the negotiations could take place in the United States.

"We are ready for all working formats that can really bring peace closer and make it reliable, lasting, and one that deprives Russia of the appetite to fight further. It is important that this war ends in a way that Russia has no reward for aggression," Zelensky added.

What is known about the talks in Abu Dhabi

The first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi took place on January 23–24. The main topic was the possible terms of ending the war.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed to discuss all issues in their capitals and coordinate further steps with the leaders.

The parties later agreed to continue consultations in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. Prior to this, Politico, citing sources , wrote that the Russians had become more serious about negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. The sources attribute these changes to the renewal of the Ukrainian negotiating team after the dismissal of Andriy Yermak.

Rustem Umerov called the first day of the negotiations "meaningful and productive, with an orientation towards specific steps and practical solutions".

The US side was represented at the consultations by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Daniel Driscoll and Alex Grinkevich. The Russian side was represented at a “high military level”.

On the Ukrainian side, in addition to Umerov, the negotiations were attended by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov and his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia, the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, the deputy head of GUR of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky, and the advisor to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksandr Bevz.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.