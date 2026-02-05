157 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity — military and civilians

Ukraine and Russia held their 71st prisoner exchange on February 5. 157 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those released are 150 military personnel and 7 civilians. Most of them had been held captive since 2022.

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service are returning home. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, officers have also been released.

Most of the released soldiers were captured during the defense of Mariupol in 2022. A National Guard soldier captured during the capture of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is also returning home.

A special feature of todayʼs exchange is that it was possible to return illegally convicted Ukrainians home, the Coordination Headquarters added.

The oldest released defender is 63 years old, the youngest is 23 years old. He was captured at the age of 19 during the defense of Mariupol. A Russian court illegally sentenced the young man to life imprisonment.

Previously, the US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the first prisoner exchange in five months was agreed upon during trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi, which took place on February 4-5.

