Politico: Russians are becoming more serious about peace talks with Ukraine

The Russians began to take negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war more seriously.

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

An American interlocutor participating in the negotiations said that he had previously been skeptical of statements about the "constructiveness" of the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, but now admits that the Russiansʼ tone has indeed changed.

Sources attribute these changes to the renewal of the Ukrainian negotiating team after the dismissal of Andriy Yermak. According to the interlocutors, the Russian negotiators respect the current team more and perceive it as ready for decisions.

Among those currently playing an important role in the process are the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and the head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia.

Meanwhile, a former senior Ukrainian official, who also commented on the situation anonymously, is less optimistic. He agrees that the tone of the Russian side at the negotiating table has changed, but believes that the Kremlin is trying to buy time or influence the US position.

Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have been trying to agree on a ceasefire for a long time. In particular, on January 23 and 24, negotiations were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The main topic was the possible conditions for ending the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed to discuss all issues in their capitals and coordinate further steps with the leaders. The next round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5.

The Financial Times, citing sources, reported on February 4 that Ukraine had agreed with the US and EU on a three-stage action plan in case Russia breaks the ceasefire. It includes a diplomatic warning and the use of foreign troops.

