FT: Ukraine agrees with US and Europe on three-stage action plan in case Russia breaks ceasefire

Ukraine has agreed with the United States and the European Union on a three-stage action plan in case Russia breaks the ceasefire.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to the plan, within 24 hours of the first violation of the ceasefire, Ukraine will send a diplomatic warning to Russia and, if necessary, use troops to restore the ceasefire.

If the aggression continues, the forces of the "Coalition of the Willing", which includes many EU members, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey, will join the response.

The Coalition of the Willing is a group of international allies seeking to help end the fighting in Ukraine. Plans may include the deployment of peacekeeping forces by some countries.

If they donʼt help, there will be a response involving the US military within 72 hours of the first violation. According to sources, the plan was discussed several times in December and January by Ukrainian, European and US officials.

Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have been trying to agree on a ceasefire for a long time. In particular, on January 23 and 24, negotiations were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. The main topic was the possible conditions for ending the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed to discuss all issues in their capitals and coordinate further steps with the leaders. The next round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5.

