Zelensky on the negotiations: There is progress in the military direction, but not yet in the political direction

Peace talks between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have concluded in Geneva. The military has almost agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire, but there has been no political progress yet.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in a comment to journalists.

"The military understands how to monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of the war, if there is political will. They have agreed on almost everything. Monitoring will definitely be with the participation of the American side. All other details — where, how to monitor, technical details — General Hnatov will report to me after his return," he noted.

As for the political component — the east, ZNPP, etc. — there is some progress, but so far the positions are different, and the negotiations were not easy. According to Zelensky, in this bloc "there was a dialogue, we agreed to move forward", but he did not hear such progress as in the military plan.

At the same time, he emphasized that the negotiating team could not report all the details over the phone, so more information will be available after their return.

Today was the second day of talks in Geneva. The US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff spoke of "significant progress" following the first day of trilateral talks.

The previous round of talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how the US would monitor it. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level. At the same time, they agreed on the first prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

