Trumpʼs special envoy Witkoff says ʼsignificant progressʼ after trilateral talks in Geneva

The US Presidential Special Representative Steve Witkoff reported "significant progress" following the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva.

He wrote about this in his H.

“The US President Donald Trump’s success in bringing both sides of this conflict together has led to significant progress, and we are proud to be working under his leadership to stop the killing in this horrific conflict,” Witkoff said in a post.

He added that both sides agreed to brief their leaders and continue working towards a peace agreement.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in Geneva, Switzerland, on the evening of February 17. The political and military groups agreed to continue their work the next morning.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov held a separate meeting with representatives of the United States and European partners after the first day of trilateral talks. These are the delegations of France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

According to Umerov, the parties discussed the results of the last round of negotiations and synchronized approaches to further steps.

"It is important to maintain a common vision and coordination of actions between Ukraine, the US, and Europe. There is an understanding of shared responsibility for the result. Letʼs continue working," Umerov added.

The previous round of talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5. Zelensky called it “constructive”. The parties focused on the mechanisms of the ceasefire and how it would be monitored by the US. But the delegations were unable to finally agree on the details without political decisions at the highest level.

At those negotiations, the delegations managed to agree on the first prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia in the last five months — 157 Ukrainians returned home.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.