HACC recovers over UAH 11 million in damages from former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to recover over UAH 11 million in damages from the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, who was sentenced to 6 years in prison in October last year.

On May 8, the Appeals Chamber of HACC completed consideration of the appeal of “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” against the verdict, which found Nasirov guilty of abuse of office.

The panel of judges partially satisfied the complaint and ruled the remaining part of the complaint was left unsatisfied, and the verdict was unchanged.

The decision of recover UAH 11 248 833 in material damages from Nasirov. The another part of the Appeals Chamber entered into force immediately after its announcement. It can still be appealed to the Supreme Court.

What preceded

In March 2017, NABU handed Roman Nasirov a suspicion. He was accused of unfounded tax installments to the enterprises of former deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko, which caused the state UAH 2 billion in losses. The court arrested the official with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million. Within 10 days, Nasirovʼs wife and father-in-law paid this money, so he was released.

Roman Nasirov is also involved in a case involving a bribe of UAH 700 million from businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for the reimbursement of over UAH 3 billion in taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk.

On April 9, 2025, Nasirov did not appear for a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court because, as the defense claimed, he had mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On this basis, a motion was filed to stay the proceedings.

The next day, the Military Law and Order Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began an official investigation into the fact of the conscription of the former head of the Fiscal Service. The commander of the unit where Nasirov was going to mobilize canceled the mobilization order due to a violation — Roman Nasirov lacks professional training for the position of a sapper.

On the same day, April 10, the court extended Nasirovʼs preventive measure — he is required to wear an electronic bracelet and surrender his passport.

On April 24, HACC took the former head of the State Fiscal Service into custody and increased his bail from UAH 27 to 40 million.

In October 2025, HACC sentenced Nasirov to six years in prison. He was found guilty of abuse of office, which led to serious consequences. Nasirov was also fined UAH 17 000 and deprived of the right to hold certain positions for three years.

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