The Armed Forces of Ukraine canceled the order to mobilize former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces has launched an internal investigation into the fact of the conscription of the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov into military service. This was reported by the media and human rights activists.

It was previously established that the reservist Nasirov was called up to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during mobilization for a special period. He voluntarily expressed a desire to serve in the army. The former soldier was called up by order of the commander of military unit A0139 dated April 7. The commander has already recognized the order as illegal and canceled it.

The investigation materials will be transferred to law enforcement agencies for signs of possible abuse of authority.

"Zero tolerance for corruption is being formed in the Armed Forces. Therefore, any actions aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian army will be strictly stopped," the message says.

On April 9, Nasirov did not appear at the hearing at the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court. His defense cited the voluntary conscription of the defendant into the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the reason. On this basis, a motion was filed to stay the proceedings.

Roman Nasirov is a defendant in a case involving an UAH 700 million bribe from businessman Oleh Bakhmatyuk. The money was for the reimbursement of over UAH 3 billion in taxes to companies controlled by Bakhmatyuk.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.