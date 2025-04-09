Former head of the State Fiscal Service Nasirov mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine — lawyers ask to stop the case against him

Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov voluntarily mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the stage of court debates.

This was reported by the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine.

Nasirov did not appear at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on April 9. The defense noted that Nasirov was drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during mobilization, so he cannot appear in court. He did so voluntarily. Also on this basis, the defense filed a motion to stay the proceedings.

The prosecutor objected to the stay of proceedings, since Nasirov must first be summoned to court, and moreover, he can participate in the hearings remotely.

The court adjourned the matter for information gathering. The next hearing is scheduled for April 11.

The organization reminded that Nasirovʼs case is already at the stage of court debates and is approaching a verdict. During the debates, the prosecutor managed to speak and another defendant, Novikov, had already begun his speech. Nasirov himself and his defense lawyers were to speak in the debates, after which the defendants were to have their final say, and then the court was to go into the deliberation room to deliver the verdict.

On October 17, 2022, NABU and SAP exposed the former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov in receiving a record bribe of $5.5 million and over 21 million euros from the owner of an agricultural holding. On February 2, 2023, the investigation into this case was completed and transferred to court.

The investigation into the suspicion of the owner of the agricultural holding was completed in April 2023. In February 2024, the indictment against him was sent to court.

