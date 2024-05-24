Former head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov is released from pre-trial detention center

Today, May 24, bail in the amount of 55 million hryvnias was made for the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov.

This was reported by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Now Nasirov will be released from custody. At the same time, he is obliged to come to the court when summoned, not to leave the borders of Kyiv without the courtʼs permission, and to inform the court of a change in his place of residence;

He must also refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order.

In addition, Nasirov must surrender all foreign passports, service passport, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine, and also wear an electronic bracelet.

The term of office is until July 7, 2024.