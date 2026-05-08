A criminal organization involving former judge Tandyr was exposed in Kyiv, which appropriated five apartments of deceased people

In Kyiv, the prosecutorʼs office exposed a criminal organization with the participation of former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, which appropriated five apartments belonging to deceased and long-absent owners.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Suspects: Oleksiy Tandyr, who was already accused of a fatal road accident, the head of a unit of the State Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice, two lawyers, and two civilians.

According to the investigation, they forged title documents for apartments, registered fake "debtors" and concluded fictitious loan agreements for millions of hryvnias. Tandyr in this scheme made the necessary decisions, and the head of the enforcement service opened proceedings and filed for foreclosure on these apartments.

Further, according to investigators, the right to ownership was transferred to the participants in the transaction and people associated with them. After that, the apartments were resold to other people. This is how they took possession of five apartments in Kyiv and Odesa. During the searches, court cases, documents of enforcement proceedings and other evidence were seized from the suspects.

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They were charged with fraud. Four of them are suspected of creating a criminal organization.

The court remanded Tandir in custody without bail.

Lawyer Oleh Yurchenko, who is defending Tandyr in the case of the roadblock accident, stated in a comment to Babel that "these are absolutely absurd accusations" and their purpose is to put pressure on the former judge. According to him, they are doing this because they cannot prove the guilt of the defendant in the road accident case. In addition, he claims that the same investigators and prosecutors who investigated the road accident are involved in this case.

"Today at eight in the morning they came to Oleksiy to announce the charges. Oleksiy asked to call his lawyer — me. The investigators did not do this, took him to the Pechersk court and gave him a free lawyer. This is another violation," the lawyer added.

The Tandoori Case

On May 26, 2023, the now former head of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv Region Oleksiy Tandyr drove his Lexus ES350 three minutes before curfew and hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — in this way he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that in December 2023, Oleksiy Tandyr transferred his property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he lost the property that the family of the deceased National Guardsman had requested to be seized. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land plot and money that were in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from his position as a judge. On January 24, 2026, the ECHR decided that Tandyrʼs detention without bail violated Article 5 of the Convention on Human Rights, and awarded him €2,100 in compensation. After that, he was granted bail, which was later reduced by UAH 100 million — from almost UAH 120 million to UAH 20 million.

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