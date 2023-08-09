Judge Tandyr passed water and saliva instead of urine — alcohol was found there as well. He will remain in the PTD center until August 26

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr passed water and saliva for test instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the beating of the National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko.
The lawyer of the deceasedʼs family Vitaliy Serdyuk told "Babel" that this trick delayed the test — it lasted more than two months. Initially, the tests showed that there was no alcohol in the biomaterials, but when the biomaterials themselves were examined, they found water and saliva. Alcohol was found in the saliva.
The prosecutor confirmed the lawyerʼs words about water and saliva. He read the expert opinion in court.
Tandyrʼs lawyer Oleh Yurchenko stated in court that he had read the results of the alcohol test and said that no alcohol was found in his blood or urine.
In the end, the court decided to keep Tandir in the pre-trial detention (PTD) center until August 26.
- On May 26, head of the Makariv district court Oleksiy Tandyr, driving a Lexus ES350, hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteyska Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway) three minutes before the curfew began. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Tandyr to the pre-trial detention center until July 21 without the right to post bail. Tandyrʼs lawyers appealed the decision, but the appeals court kept him in custody. On July 17, the court left the preventive measure in force. The judge will be in the PTD center until August 26, 2023.
- On August 3, SBI completed the investigation. The investigation stated that it gathered enough evidence that Tandyr was drunk at the time of the accident, despite the fact that he did not submit biological samples on time. For this purpose, 18 examinations were conducted, including forensic, chemical, technical and other examinations. The investigation also confirmed that the judge violated the rules and exceeded the speed limit. Now he faces 10 years in prison.