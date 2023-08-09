Judge Tandyr passed water and saliva instead of urine — alcohol was found there as well. He will remain in the PTD center until August 26

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr passed water and saliva for test instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the beating of the National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko.

The lawyer of the deceasedʼs family Vitaliy Serdyuk told "Babel" that this trick delayed the test — it lasted more than two months. Initially, the tests showed that there was no alcohol in the biomaterials, but when the biomaterials themselves were examined, they found water and saliva. Alcohol was found in the saliva.

The prosecutor confirmed the lawyerʼs words about water and saliva. He read the expert opinion in court.

Tandyrʼs lawyer Oleh Yurchenko stated in court that he had read the results of the alcohol test and said that no alcohol was found in his blood or urine.

In the end, the court decided to keep Tandir in the pre-trial detention (PTD) center until August 26.