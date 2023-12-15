Judge Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her

On December 12, the judge of the Makarivskyi court Oleksiy Tandyr transferred to his ex-wife Lyudmila an apartment in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv with an area of 68.8 square meters and a parking space.

Babel learned about it from the extract of the State Register of Real Property Rights.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

On the same day, Lyudmila Tandyr transferred her 12-acre plot of land in the Kyiv region to her husband. The Lexus car, in which the head of the Makarivsky court shot and killed National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, belonged to his wife.

According to the last declaration, Tandyr owned only an apartment and a parking space.

Thus, the Tandyrs divided the property after the divorce, which was issued by the Svyatoshynsky court on December 6. Ludmila filed the lawsuit, Oleksiy did not object. She also filed a claim for alimony. The court will make a decision on this on January 30.