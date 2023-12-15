Judge Tandyr transferred the property to his wife and divorced her

On December 12, the judge of the Makarivskyi court Oleksiy Tandyr transferred to his ex-wife Lyudmila an apartment in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv with an area of 68.8 square meters and a parking space.
Babel learned about it from the extract of the State Register of Real Property Rights.
On the same day, Lyudmila Tandyr transferred her 12-acre plot of land in the Kyiv region to her husband. The Lexus car, in which the head of the Makarivsky court shot and killed National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, belonged to his wife.
According to the last declaration, Tandyr owned only an apartment and a parking space.
Thus, the Tandyrs divided the property after the divorce, which was issued by the Svyatoshynsky court on December 6. Ludmila filed the lawsuit, Oleksiy did not object. She also filed a claim for alimony. The court will make a decision on this on January 30.
The family of the deceased National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko did not have time to seize the property of the judge before he divorced and transferred it to his wife. On November 20, the family of the deceased submitted an application to the Sviatoshynsky court for arrest.
The judge hearing the case against Tandyr said he would consider the matter only after hearing the testimony of the deceasedʼs relatives.
The deceasedʼs father and brother appeared in court on November 20, and on December 4, widow Anna was scheduled to appear. Tandyrʼs lawyers did not appear at the meeting, explaining that they were participating in another trial.
The lawyers of the National Guardsmanʼs family accused the defendantʼs lawyers of delaying the process and disrupting the meeting. Instead, Tandyr believes that the lawyers of the Bondarenkos are manipulating, and the absence of his lawyers is a coincidence. Tandyr refused to listen to the widowʼs testimony without his lawyers, so the meeting was cancelled.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.
- After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. The last time his detention was extended until December 25, 2023. The trial against him began in the Sviatoshynsky court of Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.