The court kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr in pre-trial detention center and seized his property

The Sviatoshynsky district court of Kyiv kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of a fatal road accident while intoxicated, in pre-trial detention until February 17.

The correspondent of Babel reports from the courtroom that the court issued three decisions in total.

The second decision — the court seized the land plot and Tandyrʼs money in his bank account. The judge refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife on December 12. The lawyers of the deceasedʼs family insisted on this.

The court also limited journalistsʼ access to meetings where the military will give statements containing state secrets.