The court kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr in pre-trial detention center and seized his property

The Sviatoshynsky district court of Kyiv kept judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is accused of a fatal road accident while intoxicated, in pre-trial detention until February 17.
The correspondent of Babel reports from the courtroom that the court issued three decisions in total.
The second decision — the court seized the land plot and Tandyrʼs money in his bank account. The judge refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife on December 12. The lawyers of the deceasedʼs family insisted on this.
The court also limited journalistsʼ access to meetings where the military will give statements containing state secrets.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. His case is being heard in the Svyatoshynsky court in Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it did not prove his state of intoxication at the time of the accident.
- On December 15, Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr had transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman.