The Kremlin has published a list of heads of foreign delegations who will come to Moscow for Russiaʼs Victory Day on May 9.

This is reported by Russian media.

The parade will be attended by the "president" of unrecognized Abkhazia Badra Gunba and his wife, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Lao Peopleʼs Democratic Republic Tonloun Sisoulith, the "president" of unrecognized South Ossetia Alan Gagloev, and the president of the Republika Srpska Sinisa Karan.

Also in the parade will be the Supreme Ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, former President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, and current Speaker of Parliament Nenad Stevandić.

Also on the list is Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. He previously said he was going to Moscow to meet with Putin, but he will not be at the parade.

This yearʼs Victory Day in Russia

Back in late April, Putin, in a conversation with the US President Donald Trump, said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had not yet received any official proposal for a ceasefire on May 9. After that, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced a ceasefire for May 8-9, but the Ukrainian side never received an official proposal.

In Moscow, the parade on Red Square will be held without military equipment, and the “Immortal Regiment” action will be in an online format. Cadets from military schools will also not be involved in the parade. In addition, restrictions will be applied there — mobile communications and SMS messages will be turned off.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, they refused to hold a parade, the march of the "Immortal Regiment" and other mass events on May 9. The traditional parade was also canceled in the Russian cities of Voronezh, Saratov, Veliky Novgorod and Chuvashia.

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