All mass events planned on May 9 have been canceled “for security reasons” in Crimea

This year, the temporarily occupied Crimea has canceled the parade — the "Immortal Regiment" march — and other planned mass events on May 9.

This was reported by the occupation head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov.

He explained this decision by the authorities as “security reasons”. Instead, Aksyonov says, “celebratory events in various formats” are planned in Crimea on May 9. He did not specify which ones.

Previously, the traditional parade on May 9 was also canceled in the Russian cities of Voronezh, Saratov, Veliky Novgorod, and Chuvashia. In Moscow, this year the parade will be held without military equipment, and the Kremlin territory will be closed to visitors.