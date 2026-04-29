The May 9 parade in Moscow will be held without military equipment due to the “operational situation”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that military equipment will not participate in the parade on Red Square in Moscow until May 9. The decision was explained by the "current operational situation".

This is stated in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Also, this yearʼs parade will not involve military school cadets. At the same time, the event will feature servicemen of the Russian army of all types and branches of the armed forces, as well as aircraft from aerobatic teams and Su-25s.

The display of military equipment is a key part of the May 9 parade in Russia. Parades in Moscow were held without it only in 1996 and 1997. And since 2022, the equipment has been displayed in much smaller quantities.

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