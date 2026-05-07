Internet and SMS will be turned off in Moscow during the May 9 parade

The Russian Ministry of Digital Affairs claims that this is necessary “for the security of festive events on Victory Day on May 9”. However, the connection will work on May 7 and 8.

This was reported by the Russian media outlet Meduza, citing the Russian Ministry of Digital Affairs.

During the parade on May 9, restrictions will be applied in Moscow — mobile communications and SMS messages will be turned off.

This yearʼs Victory Day in Russia

Back in late April, Putin, in a conversation with the US President Donald Trump, said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had not yet received any official proposal for a ceasefire on May 9. After that, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced a ceasefire for May 8-9, but the Ukrainian side never received an official proposal.

In Moscow, the parade on Red Square will be held without military equipment. The Russian Ministry of Defense explained this decision by the "current operational situation". Cadets from military schools will also not be involved in the parade.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, they refused to hold a parade, the march of the "Immortal Regiment" and other mass events on May 9. The traditional parade was also canceled in the Russian cities of Voronezh, Saratov, Veliky Novgorod and Chuvashia.

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