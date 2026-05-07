A federal judge in the US has released an alleged suicide note from financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which remained classified for years.
The New York Times writes about this.
In the memo, Epstein said investigators had been looking into his case for months but “found nothing”. He also wrote that the allegations related to events that had occurred many years earlier.
“It’s a treat to be able to choose the time to say goodbye,” the text says. At the end of the note: “Not fun — not worth it!!”
The document was found in July 2019 by Epsteinʼs cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione after the financier was found unconscious with a strip of cloth around his neck. Epstein survived at the time, but was found dead in prison a few weeks later.
The document was declassified by a federal court in White Plains after a petition by The New York Times. The memo had previously not been published even after the US Department of Justice released millions of pages of material in the Epstein case.
The Jeffrey Epstein case
American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.
At the time, it was reported that FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.
Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.
Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.
In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.
On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.
The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. They found information that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and that Epstein helped him purchase medication.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.