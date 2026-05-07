The US judge releases Epsteinʼs alleged suicide note

A federal judge in the US has released an alleged suicide note from financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which remained classified for years.

The New York Times writes about this.

In the memo, Epstein said investigators had been looking into his case for months but “found nothing”. He also wrote that the allegations related to events that had occurred many years earlier.

“It’s a treat to be able to choose the time to say goodbye,” the text says. At the end of the note: “Not fun — not worth it!!”

The document was found in July 2019 by Epsteinʼs cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione after the financier was found unconscious with a strip of cloth around his neck. Epstein survived at the time, but was found dead in prison a few weeks later.

The document was declassified by a federal court in White Plains after a petition by The New York Times. The memo had previously not been published even after the US Department of Justice released millions of pages of material in the Epstein case.