The US Department of Justice has published new Epstein files: Donald Trumpʼs name is mentioned over three thousand times

The Justice Department on January 30 released more than three million pages of documents potentially related to the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They include 2 000 videos and 180 000 images.

Journalists from the AP and CNN have already examined the content of some of them.

Among the released files are also a significant number of censored documents and emails.

The new batch of files mentions US President Donald Trump more than three thousand times. It is stated that he organized parties at his Mar-a-Lago residence, where Epstein brought children, and the US president put them up for "auction" among the rich.

The documents also contain evidence of accusations against Trump of allegedly raping a minor girl.

The Justice Department emphasizes that the published documents may contain unverified data, since everything that people sent to the FBI was included in the case. After publication, the Justice Department deleted two versions of the document, but the file is now available again on the departmentʼs website.

Some of the files relate to FBI witness interviews. For example, in one interview in 2021, a victim said she was sexually assaulted as a minor after telling Epstein that she had been molested in the past. In another interview in June 2020, a witness spoke about former Trump adviser Steve Bannonʼs relationship with Epstein.

Among the released files is also an email from Epstein from 2013, where he wrote that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was found to have a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and Epstein helped buy him medication.

Bill Gates himself stated in a comment to the Daily Mail that "these claims are completely absurd".

In addition, another US Justice Department file presents a letter sent to Epstein by American businessman Elon Musk in 2013. In it, Musk asks about a “convenient time for a visit” to his island.

Max and Epstein discussed the ideal time for the visit, but itʼs unclear whether the billionaireʼs visit actually took place. However, these letters reveal a level of communication between Epstein and Musk that was previously unknown.

The Jeffrey Epstein case

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.

At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.

Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.

In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.

On December 18, American Democrats published five photos from the “Epstein files” — without any explanation. Among other things, they show American linguist and political journalist Noam Chomsky on a plane with Epstein, multibillionaire Bill Gates with an unknown woman, and the passport of an unknown Ukrainian woman.

The next day, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored were many photos of famous people.

Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them were photos with Trump. They were later returned. The US Department of Justice explained that after checking, they concluded that these files did not pose a threat of disclosure of confidential information about the victims.

