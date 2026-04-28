Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia should commit suicide to avoid capture

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has confirmed a policy that requires North Korean soldiers to commit suicide on the battlefield to avoid being captured in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Kim made this statement at the opening of a memorial to fallen North Korean soldiers in Pyongyang, Bloomberg reports.

During the speech, the North Korean leader mentioned soldiers who “without hesitation” blew themselves up to “protect great honor”. According to him, they “expected no reward” but performed “outstanding feats”. Kim called their actions “heroic deaths”.

According to South Korean and Western intelligence, after the signing of a military pact between the DPRK and the Russian Federation in 2024, Pyongyang sent at least 10 000 soldiers and tens of thousands of containers with weapons to support Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Since then, information has begun to appear online that soldiers were ordered to commit suicide if they were threatened with capture. In total, as of September 2025, according to South Korean intelligence, almost two thousand North Korean soldiers had died in the war with the Russian Federation.