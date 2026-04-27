A memorial museum dedicated to North Korean soldiers who participated in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia has been opened in the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang.

This was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.

The opening ceremony of the Memorial Museum of Military Deeds in Foreign Military Operations took place on April 26, the anniversary of the events that Pyongyang calls the liberation of the Kursk region.

The museum was opened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Also present were the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov, who arrived on an official visit to North Korea the day before.

At his meeting with Kim, Volodin conveyed official gratitude from Putin "for the construction of the memorial in the shortest possible time", calling it "a symbol of friendship and unity of the two peoples".

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During the ceremony, the national anthems of Russia and the DPRK were played, and Kim Jong Un noted the "strategic significance of the operation to liberate the Kursk region", in which the armies of the two countries "fought side by side in the same trench to protect peace and sovereignty".

The museum, among other things, has a hall with Ukrainian weapons allegedly captured in combat, noted "Military". There are “Leopard” 2A4 and M1A1 “Abrams” tanks, “Marder” infantry fighting vehicles, AMX-10RC armored reconnaissance vehicles, VAB armored personnel carriers, as well as armored vehicles with increased mine protection, in particular the Turkish “Kirpi”.