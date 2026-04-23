Greece joins the Special Tribunal for Russian Crimes against Ukraine

Greece has joined the Special Tribunal that will investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The country became the 22nd state to join the tribunal. Finland also joined the Special Tribunal today.

"The process of holding those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine accountable is gaining momentum. Justice is inevitable. We thank our Greek partners for supporting efforts to ensure accountability and call on all states to follow suit and notify the Council of Europe of their intention to join the agreement," Sybiha wrote.