Greece joins the Special Tribunal for Russian Crimes against Ukraine

Greece has joined the Special Tribunal that will investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.
This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.
The country became the 22nd state to join the tribunal. Finland also joined the Special Tribunal today.
"The process of holding those responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine accountable is gaining momentum. Justice is inevitable. We thank our Greek partners for supporting efforts to ensure accountability and call on all states to follow suit and notify the Council of Europe of their intention to join the agreement," Sybiha wrote.
Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the Russian Federation
Ukraine insists on the creation of a Special Tribunal, since the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions cannot, at this stage, consider cases concerning the crime of aggression.
The heads of foreign ministries of European countries and the EU leadership expressed political support for the launch of the Special Tribunal on May 9, 2025. On June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on its establishment in Strasbourg. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is also ready.
In January 2026, the European Union transferred the first €10 million for the establishment of the Special Tribunal, and in March it began the process to become one of the founding members of the tribunal.
Austria, Portugal, Iceland, Poland, France, Costa Rica, Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Finland, and Greece have already joined the Special Tribunal.
The agreement on the legal structure of the tribunal will be put to a vote at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in a few weeks, to be held in Chisinau.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.