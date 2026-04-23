Finland joins the Special Tribunal for Russian Crimes against Ukraine. It is the 21st country

Finland has become the 21st country to officially join the Special Tribunal that will investigate Russiaʼs crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha in Kh.

The agreement on the legal formalization of the Special Tribunal will be put to a vote at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in a few weeks. It will be held in Chisinau.