France and Austria have joined the Special Tribunal for Russian Crimes against Ukraine

Two more countries — France and Austria — have joined the Special Tribunal, which will investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Thus, the total number of countries has increased to 20, which will allow the document on the legal registration of the tribunal to be submitted to the vote of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in May (it will be held in Moldova).

France joined the Extended Partial Agreement on the Special Tribunal on April 15, Austria on April 16. Among the countries that joined the tribunal, 19 are member states of the Council of Europe.