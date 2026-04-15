The European Union already has an app ready for age verification on online platforms. It will be launched soon

The European Union has an app ready to verify age on online platforms. It will soon be available for use.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The user will need to download the application to any gadget, set it up using an ID card, and then use it to confirm age when accessing online services.

Von der Leyen assures that the app meets the highest privacy standards — it is completely anonymous. Users will confirm their age without revealing any other personal information.

The application will be fully open source, making it available to EU partner countries and easily relied upon by online platforms for age verification.

Von der Leyen promised zero tolerance for platforms that do not respect the rights of European children, including the right to be protected online.

The Financial Times wrote in May 2025 that the European Union was going to launch such an application, and it was said to be launched in July of that year.