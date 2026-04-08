Greece to ban social media for children under 15 next year

Greece will ban access to social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027.

This was stated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Reuters reports.

In a video address to young people, Mitsotakis said that children who spend long hours in front of screens "do not give their minds a rest and face increasing pressure from constant comparisons and online comments".

A public opinion poll conducted by ALCO in February found that almost 80% of those surveyed approved of the ban. The Greek government has already banned mobile phones in schools and created parental control platforms to limit the time teenagers spend in front of screens.

Mass ban on social media for children around the world

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

In January, France passed a bill in its first reading to ban social media for children under 15. The bill will now go to the Senate (the upper house of parliament) for approval, with any changes expected before the National Assembly votes on it again. If passed, France would become the first country in Europe to completely ban social media for children under 15.

The UK and Spain also want to ban social media for children under 16. And Ireland has launched a test phase of a digital wallet with an age verification function, which should limit teenagersʼ access to social media.

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