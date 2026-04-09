Suspect in murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska found mentally incompetent to stand trial

An expert has found American DeCarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in August 2025, mentally unfit to stand trial. His lawyer is asking the court to postpone a key hearing for six months while his client remains in prison custody.

WCNS writes about this.

Brown faces concurrent murder charges in both North Carolina and federal court, which carry the death penalty. Court documents filed April 7 state that Brown was examined at the hospital on December 29, 2025, and found “unfit to stand trial”.

Brownʼs attorney, Daniel Roberts, filed a Rule 24 motion — a procedure used in death penalty cases — to postpone the hearing from April 30 for six months, arguing that Brownʼs continued detention in federal prison would impede his ability to stand trial, as required by state law.

Legal experts say that declaring a defendant incapable of “taking part in legal proceedings” is not uncommon in cases involving serious mental health issues. However, this does not mean that the defendant will be released.

Attorney Tim Cannady says defendants in such situations are usually placed in a secure psychiatric facility where doctors can try to restore their capacity through treatment.

Meanwhile, federal authorities are conducting their own competency assessment, which could further impact the speed of the case. With Brownʼs competency currently in question and his case split between state and federal court, no trial date has yet been set in either jurisdiction.