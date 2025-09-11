Murder of Ukrainian woman in the US: accused named the reason for the attack

Suspected in the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown explained why he attacked the girl.

This was told by his 33-year-old sister Tracy Brown to the Daily Mail.

She shared a recording of the conversation, which took place six days after her brotherʼs arrest. Brown claimed that the government had implanted alien "materials" in his brain that controlled his actions. He admitted that he killed Iryna Zarutska because she "read his mind".

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

“I hurt my hand when I stabbed her. I didn’t even know this woman. I never spoke to her, not a word. It’s scary, isn’t it? Why would someone attack someone for no reason?” the accused said.

On the day Brown attacked Iryna Zarutska, he was driving to the hospital to “get rid of this stuff”. He also emphasized that he wanted the police to figure out what was “controlling his mind”.

The attackerʼs sister believes Brown should not be free. He has been hospitalized several times for schizophrenia, but was either discharged within 24 hours or accused of misusing the 911 system.

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutskaya

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, a refugee from Ukraine, was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene. Police said Brown, who is homeless, has a long criminal history, having been arrested multiple times since 2011.

The US President Donald Trump promised on September 9 to "find out everything" about the murder of Iryna Zarutska and said he was demanding the death penalty for the attacker.

"The animal that so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America seeking peace and safety should receive a ʼspeedyʼ (no doubt about it!) trial and the only punishment — the death penalty," Trump wrote.

He emphasized that "she was killed by a crazy monster who was walking around freely after 14 previous arrests", and also accused the Democrats of killing the Ukrainian woman, who, in his opinion, were not doing enough to fight crime.

American billionaire Elon Musk reported on September 10 that he would allocate $1 million to create murals depicting Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the United States.

