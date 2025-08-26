A 22-year-old refugee from Ukraine was murdered in the US. A local homeless man is suspected of the crime

On August 22, Iryna Zarutska — a girl from Ukraine who came to the United States fleeing war — was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This is reported by the Daily Mail and The Charlotte Observer.

According to police, the girl was fatally stabbed.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to law enforcement, Brown has an extensive criminal history, having been arrested multiple times since 2011. The charges included aggravated theft, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and making threats. The man is currently homeless.

What exactly led to the attack is not yet revealed by law enforcement.

Earlier this year, a German court sentenced a 37-year-old man to life in prison for the murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian refugee Valeria.

