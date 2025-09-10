Murder of Ukrainian woman in the US: Musk offered to give $1 million for murals depicting Iryna Zarutska

American billionaire Elon Musk has volunteered to donate $1 million to create murals depicting Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the United States. The initiative was put forward by the “Intercom” CEO Eogan McCabe.
Musk wrote about his intention on his X page.
"I am offering $500 000 in grants of $10 000 to paint murals depicting Iryna Zarutska in prominent locations in US cities. Please contact for more information, and share this message," McCabe wrote.
Musk responded by saying, "Iʼll contribute $1 million."
Previously, the owner of X repeatedly reposted posts in support of Iryna Zarutska and emphasized the "correlation between race and crime rates".
What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska
On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, a refugee from Ukraine, was brutally murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The suspect — 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown — was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene. Police said Brown, who is homeless, has a long criminal history, having been arrested multiple times dating back to 2011.
The US President Donald Trump promised on September 9 to "find out everything" about the murder of Iryna Zarutska and said he was demanding the death penalty for the attacker.
"The animal that so brutally murdered a beautiful young girl from Ukraine who came to America seeking peace and safety should receive a ʼspeedyʼ (no doubt about it!) trial and the only punishment — the death penalty," Trump wrote.
He emphasized that "she was killed by a crazy monster who was walking around freely after 14 previous arrests", and also accused the Democrats of killing the Ukrainian woman, who, in his opinion, were not doing enough to fight crime.
