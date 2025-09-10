Murder of Ukrainian woman in the US: Musk offered to give $1 million for murals depicting Iryna Zarutska

American billionaire Elon Musk has volunteered to donate $1 million to create murals depicting Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in the United States. The initiative was put forward by the “Intercom” CEO Eogan McCabe.

Musk wrote about his intention on his X page.

"I am offering $500 000 in grants of $10 000 to paint murals depicting Iryna Zarutska in prominent locations in US cities. Please contact for more information, and share this message," McCabe wrote.

Musk responded by saying, "Iʼll contribute $1 million."

Previously, the owner of X repeatedly reposted posts in support of Iryna Zarutska and emphasized the "correlation between race and crime rates".