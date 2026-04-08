WP: Bill Gates to testify before US Congress in sex offender Epstein case

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will testify before the US Congress on June 10 as part of the investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of sex crimes.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

According to the publication, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Gates to testify in March. In total, seven witnesses were called in the case.

A representative for the businessman said Gates is willing to cooperate with the committee and answer all questions. At the same time, he emphasized that he was never a witness or participant in any illegal activities by Epstein.

Gatesʼ name appears in materials and photos related to Epstein. The businessman himself previously admitted that he met with the financier several times for dinner, and called it a mistake. According to him, at the time he considered the possibility of involving Epstein in charitable projects, but the cooperation did not take place.

The Washington Post also reports that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify in the case. He has confirmed contacts with Epstein, including joint meetings, but denied any close ties to him.

In late February, Gates apologized to Gates Foundation employees for his ties to Epstein. He acknowledged that he had made mistakes that had tarnished the charityʼs reputation, but insisted that he had no involvement in Epsteinʼs crimes.