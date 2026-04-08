Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will testify before the US Congress on June 10 as part of the investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of sex crimes.
This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.
According to the publication, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Gates to testify in March. In total, seven witnesses were called in the case.
A representative for the businessman said Gates is willing to cooperate with the committee and answer all questions. At the same time, he emphasized that he was never a witness or participant in any illegal activities by Epstein.
Gatesʼ name appears in materials and photos related to Epstein. The businessman himself previously admitted that he met with the financier several times for dinner, and called it a mistake. According to him, at the time he considered the possibility of involving Epstein in charitable projects, but the cooperation did not take place.
The Washington Post also reports that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify in the case. He has confirmed contacts with Epstein, including joint meetings, but denied any close ties to him.
In late February, Gates apologized to Gates Foundation employees for his ties to Epstein. He acknowledged that he had made mistakes that had tarnished the charityʼs reputation, but insisted that he had no involvement in Epsteinʼs crimes.
The Jeffrey Epstein case
American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with prosecutors and was released. In 2019, he was charged with new charges of human trafficking.
At the time, it was reported that the FBI had discovered thousands of names of famous people in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This sparked a series of accusations and suspicions against famous people that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.
Epstein was arrested a second time on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from Epsteinʼs inner circle.
Donald Trump has also been accused of having ties to Epstein. Trump and Epstein were allegedly friends and attended the same parties in the 1990s. However, Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against journalists who covered this information.
In November, it became known that dozens of references to Ukraine were found among Jeffrey Epsteinʼs documents. Among other things, the names of politician Oleksandr Vilkul and former President Leonid Kuchma appear there.
On December 19, the US Department of Justice released the first selection of the “Epstein files”. Among the tens of thousands of documents that were censored are many photos of famous people. Less than a day after the publication, at least 16 files related to Epstein disappeared from the US Department of Justice website. Among them was a photo with Trump.
The US Department of Justice published a new set of documents on January 30. They found information that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection after communicating with "Russian girls", and that Epstein helped him purchase medication.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.