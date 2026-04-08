Trump threatened tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran and revealed what the US is negotiating with Tehran about

President Donald Trump said that the United States is and will continue to negotiate with Iran about lifting tariffs and sanctions.

He wrote about this in his Truth Social.

According to him, Iran has already undergone "productive regime change", so the United States will work closely with the country.

Trump claims that Iran will not enrich uranium and, together with the US, will dig up and destroy all deeply buried nuclear "dust".

"We are already and will continue to negotiate tariffs and sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed," he added.

The US president also threatened tariffs on countries that supply weapons to Iran.

“Any country that supplies weapons to Iran will immediately be subject to a 50% tariff on all goods exported to the United States. There will be no exceptions or exemptions!” Trump wrote.

Among the countries already supplying weapons to Iran is Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia is providing Iran with drones and intelligence about American bases in the Middle East.

And on March 26, the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that Russia had almost completed the delivery of “Geran-2” drones, created from “Shaheds”, medicine, and food to Iran for the war against the US and Israel. At the same time, Moscow publicly declares only humanitarian aid.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran responded by launching attacks on Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It is through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports — tens of millions of barrels a day — passed.

Donald Trump claimed that negotiations had been held with Iran, which were allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons.

Against the background of the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, then Trump named another deadline — no later than 03:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, April 8. The US president promised that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by that time, the US will destroy all the countryʼs power plants and bridges.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran gave the United States a “gift” of 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel that “the gates of hell will open” if there were further attacks. President Trump had previously made a similar statement and called on Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

On April 6, Iran, through Pakistan, submitted a 10-point peace plan proposal to the United States. The American president then rejected it, stating that it was an important but insufficient step.

Shortly before the deadline, on April 7, Trump declared that “an entire civilization will perish tonight and never be resurrected”. At around 01:30 on April 8 Kyiv time — an hour and a half before the deadline — Trump announced that the US and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire. During that time, the countries are to agree on a final peace agreement. Israel has also agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump called the 10-point peace plan, which Iran previously transmitted through Pakistan, a working basis for negotiations that should consolidate a full peace agreement in two weeks. Here are all the points of the plan. At the same time, The Guardian writes that the English version of the plan, which Iranian diplomats gave to journalists, does not include a point on Iranʼs right to enrich uranium.

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