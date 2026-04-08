Iran releases 10-point peace plan. First talks with US scheduled for Friday

Iranian state media has published a 10-point peace plan to end the war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

On April 6, Iran handed it over to the United States via Pakistan, and on the night of April 8, while announcing a ceasefire with Iran, US President Donald Trump called it a working framework for negotiations that should cement a full peace agreement within two weeks.

The plan is as follows:

The US and Israel will cease hostilities against Iran and its allies.

The US will withdraw troops from the Middle East and will no longer attack Iranian bases.

For two weeks, ships will have limited access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Primary and secondary sanctions will be lifted from Iran.

Iran will be compensated for its losses by creating an investment fund.

Iran pledges not to develop nuclear weapons.

The US recognizes Iranʼs right to enrich uranium. The parties will hold further negotiations on the level of enrichment.

Iran agrees to negotiate peace treaties with countries in the region.

Iran and its allies pledge not to attack "aggressor countries."

The UN Security Council must adopt a resolution that will make the agreement binding.

The Guardian writes that the English version of the plan, which Iranian diplomats gave to journalists, lacks a clause on Iranʼs right to enrich uranium.

Al Jazeera writes that Iran has announced that the first talks with the US are scheduled for Friday in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also published his statement supporting Trumpʼs decision to cease fire with Iran if Iran unblocks the Strait of Hormuz and stops attacking countries in the region.

However, Netanyahu said the decision did not apply to Lebanon, where Israel is at war with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah. Pakistani mediators wrote that the cessation of hostilities also applies to Lebanon.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

Donald Trump claimed that negotiations had been held with Iran, which were allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons.

Against the background of the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, then Trump named another deadline — no later than 03:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, April 8. The US president promised that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by that time, the US will destroy all the countryʼs power plants and bridges.

On March 30, Trump announced that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran gave the United States a “gift” of 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel that “the gates of hell will open” if there were further attacks. President Trump had previously made a similar statement and called on Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

On April 6, Iran, through Pakistan, submitted a 10-point peace plan proposal to the United States. The American president then rejected it, stating that it was an important but insufficient step.

Shortly before the deadline, on April 7, Trump declared that “an entire civilization will perish tonight and never be resurrected”. At around 01:30 on April 8 Kyiv time — an hour and a half before the deadline — Trump announced that the United States and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire. During that time, the countries are to agree on a final peace agreement.

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