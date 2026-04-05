Iran threatens US and Israel with ʼgates to hellʼ in response to Trumpʼs 48-hour ultimatum

The Iranian military has threatened the US and Israel with "opening the gates of hell" if they carry out further attacks, following a similar statement by President Donald Trump, urging Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

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"Donʼt forget: if hostilities spread, the entire region will become hell for you. The illusion of victory over the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into a swamp that will swallow you up," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Iranian Armyʼs Central Staff.

And the commander of the Central Staff of the Iranian Army, Major General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, warned that "the gates of hell will open for you" if Iranʼs infrastructure continues to be attacked.

Before that, Trump threatened Iran with "all hell to break loose" if it did not reach an agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz by Monday, April 6.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz? Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell breaks loose," Trump wrote on Truth Social on April 4.

The next day, the US president announced that American forces had carried out a large-scale strike on Tehran, killing "many Iranian military leaders who led the troops ineptly and recklessly."

War in the Middle East

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, and he was Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, has begun shelling US bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE and firing missiles at Israel. Some Iranian drones and missiles have hit infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.

The war halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Markets reacted instantly: oil, gas, and precious metals rose in price, and on March 9, world oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claims that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to acquire nuclear weapons. Amid the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6.

Other terms of the deal include that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end its support for regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will also hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump announced that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan acted as a mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States, and the countryʼs Foreign Ministry stated that it was ready to hold a meeting of representatives of these countries in the coming days in its capital, Islamabad.

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