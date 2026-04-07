NYT: Iran proposes US lift sanctions and impose fee for passage through the Strait of Hormuz — in exchange for signing a peace deal

The peace plan that Iran handed over to the US through Pakistan on April 6 contains 10 points.

Some of them are described by The New York Times, citing two senior Iranian officials.

Among the points of the plan:

Guarantees that the US (and Israel) will not attack Iran again.

Israel will stop strikes on Lebanonʼs pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

The US will lift all sanctions against Iran.

Iran will collect $2 million for each vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz and share the money with Oman. Iran will use it to rebuild its damaged infrastructure.

The US President Donald Trump rejected the proposal the same day. He said it was an important but insufficient step. Trump is now threatening to attack Iranian power plants and bridges if Iran does not open the strait by the end of the day on April 7.

The US negotiations will be led by Trumpʼs special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trumpʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner. Politico, citing a source, writes that if they make enough progress, J.D. Vance may be brought into the talks.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between the US and Iran

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

Donald Trump says that negotiations are currently underway with Iran, allegedly initiated by Tehran. During them, according to the US president, the parties reached an agreement on 15 points. One of them is Iranʼs refusal to give up nuclear weapons.

Against the background of the negotiations, the US suspended attacks on Iranian energy facilities until April 6, then Trump named another deadline — no later than 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 7.

Other terms of the deal include that Tehran will limit its defense capabilities, end its support for regional proxy groups, and restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will also hand over highly enriched uranium to the United States.

On March 30, Trump reported that Iran had agreed to most of the demands of his 15-point peace plan. To confirm its willingness to negotiate, Iran made a “gift” to the United States — 20 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

On April 5, the Iranian military threatened the United States and Israel with “the gates of hell” if they attacked again. President Trump had previously made a similar statement and called on Iran to accept a proposed peace deal.

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