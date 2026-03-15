Ukrainian military experts in the Middle East, “Oschadbank” money in Hungary, and easing sanctions against Russian oil. Weekly digest

This week, military experts from Ukraine went to help four Middle Eastern countries combat Iranian drones, the Hungarian government passed a special resolution to freeze “Oschadbank” money, and the Ukrainian team took seventh place at the Paralympic Games.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Military experts from Ukraine in the Middle East

On Monday, March 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine had sent a team of drone specialists to Jordan to help protect US military bases from Iranian drones. The next day, he said that Ukraine had sent three fully equipped teams to the Middle East — to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Together with them went Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. According to Zelensky, Ukraine now has a request from six Middle Eastern countries for assistance. At the end of the week, Umerov and the Ukrainian military were supposed to return. After that, Ukraine was supposed to determine what kind of support its partners expect.

The US President Donald Trump has twice commented on Ukraineʼs military assistance to the US. On Friday, March 13, he said that the US did not need Ukraineʼs help in protecting against Iranian drones, because the US has the best drones in the world and knows more about them than anyone.

And the next day he said that Zelensky is the last person the US needs help from. Moreover, he refused to comment on whether the US had accepted Ukraineʼs help with drone interception technology.

Hungary holds money and gold seized from “Oschadbank”

On Tuesday, March 10, the Hungarian government passed a special resolution after the “Oschadbank” bank money — $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1-kilogram gold bars — was seized there on the night of March 6. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Service will hold them until the investigation is complete.

The document states that during the detention of the “Oschadbank” vehicles, it was not possible to establish the origin of the funds, the final destination, the purpose of transportation, and the legal grounds for transporting such assets through the territory of Hungary.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukrainian tax collectors were held in handcuffs and blindfolded for 28 hours in Hungary. The head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi said that one of the tax collectors had to be urgently taken to the hospital upon his return.