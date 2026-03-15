Ukrainian military experts in the Middle East, “Oschadbank” money in Hungary, and easing sanctions against Russian oil. Weekly digest

This week, military experts from Ukraine went to help four Middle Eastern countries combat Iranian drones, the Hungarian government passed a special resolution to freeze “Oschadbank” money, and the Ukrainian team took seventh place at the Paralympic Games.
Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.
Military experts from Ukraine in the Middle East
On Monday, March 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine had sent a team of drone specialists to Jordan to help protect US military bases from Iranian drones. The next day, he said that Ukraine had sent three fully equipped teams to the Middle East — to Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
Together with them went Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov. According to Zelensky, Ukraine now has a request from six Middle Eastern countries for assistance. At the end of the week, Umerov and the Ukrainian military were supposed to return. After that, Ukraine was supposed to determine what kind of support its partners expect.
The US President Donald Trump has twice commented on Ukraineʼs military assistance to the US. On Friday, March 13, he said that the US did not need Ukraineʼs help in protecting against Iranian drones, because the US has the best drones in the world and knows more about them than anyone.
And the next day he said that Zelensky is the last person the US needs help from. Moreover, he refused to comment on whether the US had accepted Ukraineʼs help with drone interception technology.
Hungary holds money and gold seized from “Oschadbank”
On Tuesday, March 10, the Hungarian government passed a special resolution after the “Oschadbank” bank money — $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1-kilogram gold bars — was seized there on the night of March 6. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Service will hold them until the investigation is complete.
The document states that during the detention of the “Oschadbank” vehicles, it was not possible to establish the origin of the funds, the final destination, the purpose of transportation, and the legal grounds for transporting such assets through the territory of Hungary.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukrainian tax collectors were held in handcuffs and blindfolded for 28 hours in Hungary. The head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi said that one of the tax collectors had to be urgently taken to the hospital upon his return.
The US temporarily eases sanctions against Russian oil
On Friday night, March 13, the United States lifted sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil stuck at sea for 30 days. The permission was given as the price of oil exceeded $100 per barrel due to Iranian attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf and the closure of key oil terminals.
The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the permit only applies to oil already at sea. It would not provide a significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives most of its energy revenue from taxes collected at the point of production.
The text of the license states that it refers to oil loaded onto ships as of March 12. The license allows these deliveries until April 11.
The European Union extended personal sanctions against Russians
On Saturday, March 14, the Council of the European Union once again extended personal sanctions against Russians involved in the war against Ukraine. The sanctions against 2 600 individuals and legal entities were extended for six months, until September 15. These include travel restrictions, a freeze on their assets, and a ban on transferring funds to them.
The Council decided not to renew sanctions against two individuals and to remove five deceased individuals from the list. They did not specify who exactly they were referring to.
The XIV Winter Paralympic Games have ended in Italy
On Sunday, March 15, the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina dʼAmpezzo, ended. Ukraine took seventh place with 19 medals: three gold and eight silver and bronze medals. The first three places are behind China, the USA and the Russian Federation. However, Ukraine is third in terms of the total number of medals.
Ukraine is boycotting the closing ceremony, as well as the opening ceremony, due to the presence of Russians and Belarusians under their flags.
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