Zelensky: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan

Ukraine has sent a team of drone specialists to Jordan to help protect American military bases from Iranian drones.

This was reported by The New York Times, whose journalist spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, the US asked Ukraine for help on March 5. The very next day, a Ukrainian team of experts left for the Middle East.

At the same time, Zelensky says that Ukraine is ready to help Middle Eastern countries counter drones, but at the same time must take into account its own defense needs.

Kyiv is also offering a trade-off — it will help protect against drones in exchange for more powerful air defense systems, which Ukraine needs to combat Russian ballistic missiles.

In addition, Ukraine is counting on the diplomatic support of Middle Eastern countries in ending the war with Russia, as some of them have close relations with Moscow.

Whatʼs happening in the Middle East?

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The Israelis called the operation “Lion’s Roar”, the United States called it “Epic Fury”. The attacks killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials.

Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries. On the first day of the attacks, Iran launched a total of 541 drones.

On March 5, Iran attacked Azerbaijan for the first time — a drone crashed into the terminal building of the Nakhichevan airport. There were injuries. A ballistic missile launched from Iran was also shot down over Turkish territory.

