The EU Council extended sanctions against Russians for another six months. However, seven people were removed from the list

On March 14, the Council of the European Union once again extended personal sanctions against Russians involved in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a press release of the Council of the EU.

Restrictions against 2,600 individuals and legal entities have been extended for half a year, until September 15. They include travel restrictions, a freeze on their assets, and a ban on transferring funds to them.

The Council decided not to renew sanctions against two individuals and to remove five deceased individuals from the list. They did not specify who exactly they were referring to.