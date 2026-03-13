Trump says US doesnʼt need drone help from Ukraine, but Russia may be helping Iran

The US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio that the US does not need Ukraineʼs help in protecting itself from [Iranian] drones. According to him, the US has the best drones in the world and knows more about them than anyone.

Trump also said that Russia "maybe is helping Iran a little bit".

"I think heʼs maybe helping them a little bit. Yeah, I think so. And he probably thinks weʼre helping Ukraine, right?"

When interviewer Brian Kilmpie pointed out that the US was indeed helping Ukraine, the US president said: “Yeah, we’re helping them too. And he says that, and China would say the same thing. You know, it’s like: hey, they’re doing it, and we’re doing it, to be honest.”