Trump says US doesnʼt need drone help from Ukraine, but Russia may be helping Iran

The US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio that the US does not need Ukraineʼs help in protecting itself from [Iranian] drones. According to him, the US has the best drones in the world and knows more about them than anyone.
Trump also said that Russia "maybe is helping Iran a little bit".
"I think heʼs maybe helping them a little bit. Yeah, I think so. And he probably thinks weʼre helping Ukraine, right?"
When interviewer Brian Kilmpie pointed out that the US was indeed helping Ukraine, the US president said: “Yeah, we’re helping them too. And he says that, and China would say the same thing. You know, it’s like: hey, they’re doing it, and we’re doing it, to be honest.”
President Zelensky reported on March 5 that the United States had asked Ukraine for help in protecting itself from Iranian "Shaheds". Ukraine has sent three teams of experts to the region to combat drones: to the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Ukraine has also sent its experts to protect American bases in Jordan.
War in the Middle East
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials. A new ayatollah was elected on March 8, Mojtaba Khamenei (the son of the deceased Ali Khamenei).
Iran responded by launching ballistic missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE. Some Iranian drones and missiles have targeted infrastructure and residential areas in Arab countries.
The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has told his aides that he would support eliminating Iranʼs new supreme leader if he refuses to comply with US demands.
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