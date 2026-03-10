WSJ: Trump will support the assassination of Iranʼs new leader if he does not make concessions to the US

President Donald Trump has told his aides that he would support the elimination of Iranʼs new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, if he refuses to comply with US demands.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among current and former American officials.

According to sources, one of these demands is to stop Iranʼs nuclear program.

Israel will likely be tasked with carrying out a possible operation to eliminate Iranʼs new leader. WSJ sources say that Israel is playing a leading role in eliminating Iranian leaders.

Earlier, the US president called the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iranʼs new supreme leader a "big mistake". Trump insisted that he himself should participate in appointing a new leader of Iran after the countryʼs "unconditional surrender".

"Iʼm not going to go through all this to end up with another Khamenei," Trump told Time magazine.

Washington believes that Mojtaba Khamenei will continue to adhere to his fatherʼs "tough stance" towards the United States, and does not expect him to seek compromises. That is, he will not give up the creation of nuclear weapons and will not begin negotiations to end the war on US terms.

On March 8, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as Iranʼs new supreme leader. His father Ali Khamenei and nearly 40 other senior Iranian officials were killed in the first minutes of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

